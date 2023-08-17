Rishabh Pant showed fans a glimpse of how his recovery was going as he walked out to bat in a local match and smashed the bowlers. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter was seen in action with the bat in hand for the very first time since his deadly car accident towards the end of last year. Pant has had surgeries and has also been under rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. In a video that has gone viral, Pant was seen effortlessly flicking a ball on the leg side for a six. The videos of his batting practice have surely left fans excited, who prayed for his speedy return. Rishabh Pant Back in Action! Video of Indian Wicketkeeper’s Batting on His Road to Recovery Goes Viral, Fans React.

Rishabh Pant Hits Six in Local Match After Resuming Batting Post Accident

