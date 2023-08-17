Irfan Pathan on Wednesday, sent out a post that called for hate crime to stop. Taking to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, the former India fast bowler shared a message for his fans that read, "India's journey to becoming a global leader is unstoppable, except by one force: Hate crime. Let's unite to put an end to this obstacle." Pathan had garnered attention in recent times after his 'Begaani Shaadi mein Abdulla deewana' post after India suffered a loss to West Indies in the T20I series. Jasprit Bumrah Returns! India Captain Spotted Bowling in Team India Practice At Dublin Ahead of T20I Series Against Ireland (Watch Video).

Irfan Pathan's Post

India's journey to becoming a global leader is unstoppable, except by one force: Hate crime. Let's unite to put an end to this obstacle. #StopHatecrime — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 16, 2023

