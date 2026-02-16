Why Hanumankind Skipped ‘Dhurandhar’ Title Track at IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 - Reason Explained

In a high-octane buildup to the India-Pakistan clash at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, breakout rapper Hanumankind delivered an energetic pre-match performance at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. However, the artist notably omitted the title track of the film Dhurandhar from his setlist, a decision that has sparked significant discussion among fans and social media observers.

Rapper Opens Show With ‘Big Dawgs’

The Kerala-born artist, who rose to international fame in late 2024 and 2025, chose to lead his performance with his global chartbuster Big Dawgs. Accompanied by a troupe of dancers and a vibrant light show, the rapper maintained a high-energy atmosphere for the capacity crowd, which included fans from both nations.

Hanumankind Skips ‘Dhurandhar’ Performance

Despite the anticipation, Hanumankind did not perform Dhurandhar, his collaboration with Jasmine Sandlas. Sources suggest the omission was a calculated move to maintain the sporting spirit of the event. The song is the title track for Aditya Dhar’s spy-action thriller, which features Ranveer Singh as an Indian intelligence officer operating in Pakistan.

Dhurandhar Controversy Impacts Song Choice

The film Dhurandhar has been a subject of controversy since its release. It is currently banned in Pakistan and several Gulf nations due to its sensitive portrayal of covert intelligence operations. While the film has reportedly seen nearly two million pirated digital downloads within Pakistan, the official ban made the song a "politically charged" choice for a neutral venue like Colombo. Reports indicate that the artist opted to steer clear of the track to avoid potential friction between the two sets of supporters during the global sporting fixture.

India Beat Pakistan by 61 Runs

The musical performance set the stage for a dominant display by the Indian cricket team, who secured a 61-run victory to qualify for the Super 8 stage.

India's Total: 175/7 (20 overs), led by Ishan Kishan's 77 off 40 balls.

Pakistan's Chase: 114 all out (18 overs).

Key Moment: Jasprit Bumrah's dismissal of Saim Ayub. After being hit for a six on the first ball, Bumrah responded with a fierce inswinger that trapped Ayub LBW, a dismissal drawing comparisons to his legendary 2018 delivery to Keaton Jennings. The match concluded with a professional exchange of handshakes among the Indian squad, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, as they celebrated their eighth victory in nine T20 World Cup encounters against their rivals.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2026 08:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).