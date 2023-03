Hong Kong, Mar 25 (PTI) Jeev Milkha Singh showed that he remains a force to reckon with and was the leading Indian alongside two youngsters -- Veer Ahlawat and S Chikkarangappa -- on the third day of World City Championship which has now been reduced to 54 holes.

Lightning and rain stopped the third round at 11.48 local time at the Hong Kong Golf Club and play was unable to restart again as the inclement weather persisted.

Jeev, who now plays on the Senior Tours in Japan and Europe, followed his second round 4-under 66 with another strong display as he was 2-under through eight holes in the third round.

With four Open slots available at the event, Jeev may well fancy his chances. At 5-under he is tied 11th with Ahlawat and Chikka.

Bidding to become the first player from Hong Kong to win an Asian Tour event and qualify for The Open, Taichi Kho was 1-under through two holes and was 13-under and last week's winner in DGC Open Miguel Tabuena (1-over through two) was 9-under.

Four other players are at 7-under and another four at 6-under, while the three top Indians with six others are at 5-under.

Other Indians are Gaganjeet Bhullar (66) who is among the few who have completed their third round. He is 4-under and tied 20th. He is alongside SSP Chawrasia at 1-under through eight holes. Chawrasia has a total of 4-under.

Shiv Kapur has a total of 3-under with six holes to play, while Karandeep Kochhar has a 1-under total with two holes to play. Honey Baisoya is 3-over with four holes to play.

