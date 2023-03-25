New Delhi, March 25 : India's Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) clinched the Women's World Boxing Championship gold after beating Lutsaikhan Altansetseg of Mongolia 5-0 in the finals at the jam-packed IG Stadium, here on Saturday. The two boxers started proceeding on attacking note. However, it was the Indian, who landed her punches well on the Mongolian's face resulting in Nitu winning the first round 5-0. Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023: India, China Lead Field in Finals With Four Contenders Each.

Nitu Ghanghas Bags Gold in Women's World Boxing Championships 2023

Women's World Boxing Championship 2023 | Nitu Ghanghas becomes World Champion! She bagged Gold by beating Lutsaikhan Atlantsetseg of Mongolia by 5-0 in the Final pic.twitter.com/azgfAxD7Jd — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) March 25, 2023

The second round was close enough but Nitu managed to keep the lead 3-2.In the third round, the Indian gave her all and bagged the championship gold with some smart display of boxing. Throughout the tournament, Nitu played some remarkable games. She had three consecutive Referee Stops Contest (RSC) wins under her belt in the competition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2023 06:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).