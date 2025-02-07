Dehradun, Feb 7 (PTI) Jharkhand will take on Odisha, while Assam will face West Bengal in the semifinal of the women's pairs competition of the Lawn bowl event at the ongoing National Games here.

In the opening round on Friday, Jharkhand defeated West Bengal 19-11, while Uttarakhand outclassed Delhi 15-6 at the Maharana Pratap Sports Complex here.

In the second round, Jharkhand outwitted Delhi 17-11 and West Bengal defeated Uttarakhand 15-8.

Assam defeated Odisha 14-13, while Bihar defeated Manipur 18-15.

Assam then entered the semifinals by defeating Bihar 27-12, while Odisha defeated Manipur by a margin of 30-12.

In Women's triples competition, Delhi will play Bihar, and Jharkhand will face-off with West Bengal in the semifinals on Saturday.

West Bengal triumphed in a thrilling match against Delhi, winning 19-16. Assam defeated Uttarakhand 28-7, Jharkhand beat Bihar 25-10, and the match between Odisha and Manipur ended in a tie 15-15.

In the second round, Delhi outwitted Assam 27-10, West Bengal defeated Uttarakhand 21-9, Jharkhand beat Odisha 29-8, and Bihar edged Manipur 18-14.

In men's singles competition semifinals, West Bengal will face Bihar, and Jharkhand will meet Assam in what promises to be a thrilling contest.

West Bengal secured a 21-16 victory over Assam, while Uttarakhand defeated Odisha 20-16. Jharkhand defeated Bihar 21-15, and Manipur triumphed over Delhi 21-13, advancing to the semifinals.

In men's force contest, Jharkhand defeated West Bengal 18-7, while Uttarakhand edged Odisha 12-11. Assam triumphed over Delhi 15-9, and Manipur won a close contest against Bihar 16-15.

In the men's force semifinals, Jharkhand will face Manipur, and Assam will take on West Bengal.

The semifinals and finals will take place on Saturday at the Hockey Practice Ground of Maharana Pratap Sports Complex here.

