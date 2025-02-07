The Celebrity Cricket League Season 11 is here to begin. The CCL 2025 brings another year of a unique blend of the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry, packed with a passion for cricket. This season we will witness seven different teams, clashing off in a total of 14 games. Last season, CCL had eight contenders, but this time Kerala Strikers had to pull out for some unwanted circumstances and hence CCL Season 11 will have only seven teams. The mega event will begin on February 8, with double-headers, both at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. ISPL 2025: Rules, Format, Teams, Live Streaming, Telecast and Other Details You Need to Know About Indian Street Premier League Season 2.

Chennai Rhinos, Telugu Warriors, Karnataka Bulldozers, Bengal Tigers, Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Mumbai Heroes, and Punjab De Shers are the seven teams participating. On the first day of CCL Season 11, defending champions Bengal Tigers will play the curtain raiser against Chennai Rhinos, and also Telugu Warriors, the most successful team of the competition will lock horns with Karnataka Bulldozers in the game just after. ISPL 2025: KVN Bangalore Strikers Thrash Chennai Singams by Nine Wickets.

How To Watch a Live Telecast of the Celebrity Cricket League in India?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the CCL Season 11. Fans can enjoy Celebrity Cricket League 2025 matches live telecast viewing options on Sony Sports 3 HD/SD Channels. For, CCL 2025 live streaming viewing options read below.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Celebrity Cricket League in India?

The official digital partners for CCL Season 11 are Disney+Hotstar, where fans can also enjoy live online streaming viewing options on their app and website.

