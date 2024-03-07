Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): England star batter Jonny Bairstow is set to play his 100th Test as England gears up to face India in the fifth and final Test at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.

Bairstow has scored 5,974 runs in the 99 Test matches so far at an average of 36.42 with 12 hundred and 26 fifties. His highest score in this format is 167* which came against Sri Lanka at Lord's in 2016.

Also Read | ISPL Rules and Regulations: Know About Indian Street Premier League T10 Cricket Tournament Format.

Other than Bairstow, some other players who have played 100 Tests for England are James Anderson (186), Stuart Broad (167), Alastair Cook (161), Joe Root (139), Ian Bell (118), Ben Stokes (101) and Andrew Strauss (100).

Earlier in the day, England announced the squad for the last Test of the five-match series where right-arm seamer Mark Wood will be seen replacing Ollie Robinson in the team.

Also Read | ISPL 2024: Ram Charan, Suriya, Akshay Kumar and Sachin Tendulkar Groove to RRR Song 'Naatu Naatu' at the Opening Ceremony (Watch Video).

India are leading the series 3-1.

England Playing XI for Dharamsala Test against India: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C) Ben Foakes (WK), Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir.

India's updated squad for the 5th Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)