Budapest, Mar 7 (AP) The International Judo Federation has removed the titles and jobs Vladimir Putin and a long-time Kremlin-supporting oligarch held at the organization.

“The International Judo Federation announces that Mr. Vladimir Putin and Mr. Arkady Rotenberg have been removed from all positions held in the International Judo Federation,” the Budapest-based governing body said in a statement late Sunday.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's Sister Likes Instagram Post Claiming Portuguese Star Was Not Injured but Left Out of Manchester Derby.

Putin's honorary presidency of the IJF was suspended last week with the organization citing “the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine.”

Also Read | India vs Sri Lanka 2022: Axar Patel Replaces Kuldeep Yadav for 2nd Test in Bengaluru.

The Russian president is an avid judoka and attended the sport at the 2012 London Olympics.

Rotenberg is a long-time friend of Putin from their home city of St. Petersburg and was a member of the IJF executive committee as “development manager.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)