There was more to Cristiano Ronaldo's injury that made him miss the all-important Manchester derby for United, which they eventually ended up losing. It was reported before the match that the Portuguese star was ruled out of the clash due to an injury and Manchester United indeed missed him in their heavy 4-1 defeat to the defending champions at the Etihad Stadium. After the match, the possibility of Ronaldo not being injured at all, has come to light with the forward's sister liking a post on Instagram claiming so. Ronaldo's sister Katia liked an Instagram post that claimed that Ronaldo did not miss the match due to injury but was instead left out by interim coach Ralf Rangnick. Manchester City 4–1 Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Video Highlights

The post had a caption in Portuguese, which when translated to English, read, "Cristiano Ronaldo is not injured and he is not sick. The man is 100%.. Good morning to you who, like me, are sad and angry because Rangnick decided to spoil our Sunday by taking CR7 out of the classic against Manchester City simply for tactical reasons, to defend himself more in the game." Cristiano Ronaldo too, follows this account.

Here's The Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo - O Lendário (@cr7.o_lendario)

There were other reports that emerged claiming that Ronaldo flew back to Portugal instead of staying with his team and giving their support for this clash. United were left humiliated by their city rivals with Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez scoring braces each to seal a win for Pep Guardiola's side. With this victory, United's hopes of a top-four finish have taken a huge hit. Manchester City meanwhile, have increased their gap with Liverpool at the summit of the Premier League 2021-22 points table to six.

