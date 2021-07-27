New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Olympic silver medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu "loved" the sweet gesture by a little girl who recreated weightlifter's Tokyo Games' move.

Chanu had opened India's medals tally on Saturday as she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category at Tokyo International Forum.

The video shared by weightlifting champion Sathish Sivalingam on Twitter is doing the rounds. In the video, a little girl can be seen imitating Chanu's Olympic win move.

"Junior @mirabai_chanu this s called the inspiration," Sathish tweeted.

Reacting to the video, Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu said," So cute. Just love this."

Meanwhile, Chanu on Tuesday received a rousing reception in Imphal as she arrived in her native state Manipur, after a sensational show in the ongoing Tokyo Games.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Monday felicitated India's first medal winner at the Tokyo Olympics Mirabai Chanu.

After being felicitated, the Indian weightlifter arrived in Imphal amid a roaring welcome by the people. Everyone lined up in Imphal streets to welcome the Olympic champion.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh was also at the Imphal airport to welcome Mirabai Chanu. Manipur Government on Monday had decided to appoint Chanu as Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports) in the police department.

"Mirabai Chanu would also be rewarded with Rs 1 crore as announced by the government," Biren Singh had told media persons.

He also said Olympian Judoka Likmabam Sushila Devi would be promoted from the post of Constable to Sub-Inspector.

The Chief Minister said that all the participants would be given Rs 25 lakh each. He also said the state government had decided to establish a world-class weightlifting academy in the state soon. (ANI)

