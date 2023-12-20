Turin (Italy), Dec 20 (AP) Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri was fined 10,000 euros (USD 11,000) for disrespecting the referee and his assistants in their locker room after the Italian league match at Genoa.

Allegri was given the fine by Italy's sports judge on Tuesday.

Also Read | FIH Hockey Stars Awards 2023: Hardik Singh Wins Player of the Year, Savita Punia Voted As Goalkeeper of the Year (Female) Again.

The 56-year-old Allegri was mad at refereeing decisions during Juventus' 1-1 draw at Genoa on Friday and went to the officials' dressing room to protest "at first with a calm tone" and then "in a disrespectful way," according to the judge's statement.

It added that the incident only ended when the referee asked Allegri to leave.

Also Read | PKL 2023: Haryana Steelers Earn a Narrow Victory of 31-29 Over Gujarat Giants.

Juventus is second in Serie A, four points behind Inter Milan. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)