Kozhikode, Apr 4 (PTI) For the second straight day, wind assistance beyond legal limit denied an athlete a national record as Andhra Pradesh's 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji grabbed the gold medal but her time did not enter the record books.

Jyothi, who trains in Bhubaneshwar, dominated the women's 100m hurdles final, winning with a wind-aided time of 13.08 seconds, faster than the existing national record of 13.38 in the name of Anuradha Biswal since 2002.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants Can Easily Post 200-Plus Score If KL Rahul Stays Till 15-16th Over, Says Sunil Gavaskar.

Jyothi's time will not be considered as national record since there was a tail-wind of 2.1m/s, slightly above the permitted limit of 2m/s.

It was the second time Jyothi had run better than Biswal's 20-year-old national record.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Pat Cummins Can Help Shreyas Iyer in Leadership Role, Says KKR's Coach Brendon McCullum.

She was also credited with a time of 13.03 seconds in the inter-university championships in January 2020, but AFI did not ratify it as a national record as she was not tested for doping.

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu long jumper Jeswin Aldrin's wind-aided effort of 8.37m was not considered as national record though he won the gold medal.

There was a tail wind of 4.1m/s during his jump. Tokyo Olympian S Sreeshankar of Kerala won the silver with his 8.36m effort, which was also credited as national record.

The 22-year-old Jyothi glided over the hurdles with ease to secure herself a second 100m hurdles title at the national level, her maiden victory having come during the Inter-State Championships in Lucknow in August 2019.

In the heats on Sunday, Jyothi had bettered the meet record with a time of 13.43 seconds.

In the women's long jump, Nayana James won a keen battle with Ancy Sojan on a day when the podium finishers, including Sandra Babu, accounted for as many as 11 jumps past the 6m mark.

Despite beginning with a no-mark, Nayana James was the most consistent jumper, topping two 6.41m efforts with a 6.47m try on her fifth attempt. Ancy Sojan opened with 6.33m but did not find the rhythm to go better.

Competing for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics last year, javelin thrower Annu Rani (Uttar Pradesh) went past the qualifying standards for both Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, set by AFI with two throws past the 60m mark.

Each of her six efforts was good for gold on Monday, with 61.15m off the fifth attempt being the best of the lot.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Punjab) won the men's shot put gold with a best effort of 19.12m. Sarvesh Anil Kushare (Maharashtra) won the men's high jump gold by clearing 2.25m to match AFI's Asian Games qualification standard.

Another Maharashtra athlete, Komal Chandrakant Jagdale attained the qualifying mark for the Asian Games in the women's 3000m Steeplechase with a personal best time of 9:47.86.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)