New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Paris Paralympics gold medal-winning javelin thrower Navdeep Singh believes the Khelo India Para Games is an important platform for the continued growth of para athletes.

The second edition of the Khelo India Para Games (KIPG 2025) is set to kick off on Thursday and Navdeep, an Arjuna awardee, feels the tournament will help in developing the sporting ecosystem for para athletes.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis Link Up With Punjab Kings Squad (Watch Video).

"KIPG 2025 is a great platform for senior athletes to compete against each other. We also motivate each other at all times. It further helps us in testing our training modules and practice our strengths and weaknesses before international competitions.

"We also get a chance to meet with budding athletes and get to exchange different ideas and thoughts on the competitions," Navdeep told SAI Media.

Also Read | IPL Winners List: A Look at Previous Champions of Indian Premier League Ahead of 2025 Edition.

Over 1200 para athletes will participate across six disciplines in the seven-day tournament at three venues ---Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Indira Gandhi Stadium and the Dr Karni Singh shooting range -- in New Delhi.

"After India's performance at Paris Paralympics, there is a growing interest in the Para Games, with a lot of youngsters coming up. I am confident the Khelo India Para Games 2025 will also see several new athletes joining in to compete," Navdeep said.

"I am hopeful the country will get to witness new talent, which will help in recognising future prospects.

The inaugural edition of the Khelo India Para Games took place in December 2023 and proved to be a success.

At least 25 athletes competing in the first edition of KIPG were among India's 84-member contingent for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

Navdeep also competed in KIPG 2023 and claimed a silver medal. At the Paris Paralympics, he won the javelin throw gold in F41 category.

"The domestic tournaments are important for growth of para athletics. In the recently concluded World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025, several new athletes were also introduced and earned opportunities. KIPG 2025 will further help in unearthing of talent in the country," the 24-year-old added.

Among other elite para athletes to participate in the event are Paris gold medallists Harvinder Singh (archery), Dharambir (club thrower) and Praveen Kumar (high jump).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)