The Indian Premier League 2025 is all set to begin on March 22, 2025, when defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns with arch-rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Last year, KKR were the most dominant side, topping the table, and also easily winning the finale against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Kolkata-based franchise won their third IPL title in IPL 2024, becoming the third-most successful side in the most competitive and cash-rich T20 League of the world. The Knights Riders are just behind the stalwarts of IPL, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Both CSK and MI have won five IPL titles each in the 17 editions of the tournament since its inaugural IPL 2008 edition. KKR Full IPL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Kolkata Knight Riders Matches in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

In the first season of the Indian Premier League, that is the IPL 2008, Rajasthan Royals became the champions with a squad with many new faces. But, since then they are yet to win their second title. The second season was won by Deccan Chargers, a franchise that has shut their shop now. Following that, the IPL has seen multiple winners but has always remained a hot cake for CSK and MI, who have won five titles each. KKR has also been very successful, with three titles. Among others, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans have also won a title each. While most of the other sides have definitely been competitive, but a lack of consistency and bad luck has kept them away from the title. IPL 2025 Jerseys: See Pics of Kits To Be Worn by All Franchises in Cash-Rich Indian Premier League Cricket Tournament.

IPL Team Name Year Rajasthan Royals 2008 Deccan Chargers 2009 Chennai Super Kings 2010 Chennai Super Kings 2011 Kolkata Knight Riders 2012 Mumbai Indians 2013 Kolkata Knight Riders 2014 Mumbai Indians 2015 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2016 Mumbai Indians 2017 Chennai Super Kings 2018 Mumbai Indians 2019 Mumbai Indians 2020 Chennai Super Kings 2021 Gujarat Titans 2022 Chennai Super Kings 2023 Kolkata Knight Riders 2024

Some old teams like Punjab Kings (Previously named Kings XI Punjab), Delhi Capitals (Previously named Delhi Daredevils), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru haven't yet won the title in 17 years. While Punjab and Delhi have majorly been inconsistent, on the losing ends, RCB has been unlucky, playing multiple finals and losing all. Whether IPL Season 18 brings luck to these sides will surely be a spectacle. New franchise Lucknow Super Giants are also with no trophies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2025 02:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).