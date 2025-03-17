Mumbai, March 17: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer and batter Marcus Stoinis have joined the squad on Monday ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, commencing on March 22. Iyer was appointed as the captain of Punjab in January after being bought for a staggering sum of Rs 26.75 crore in last year's mega auction in Jeddah. He led the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the title in the last edition of the cash-rich tournament. Gujarat Titans Captain Shubman Gill Joins GT Camp Ahead of IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

Punjab Kings posted the update on their social media handles and welcomed the duo home in style. Sharing the video of Iyer's arrival, the franchise wrote.

Shreyas Iyer Joins Punjab Kings

On the other hand, Australian all-rounder Stoinis joined the Punjab Kings for Rs 11 crore alongside his countrymate Glenn Maxwell (Rs 4.20 crore), Josh Inglis (Rs 2.60 crore), Aaron Hardie (Rs 1.25 crore) and Xavier Bartlett (Rs 80 lakh). Ahead of the start of the prestigious league, Iyer lauded the strength of his squad, possessing the blend of experience and youngsters.

"We've got a variety of players in our team and all are match winners in their own way and experienced as well. There are a lot of youngsters who have performed tremendously well in the domestic circuit. So it's a great mixture of seniors and juniors and talent is immense at the end of the day." IPL 2025: Washington Sundar Links Up With Gujarat Titans After Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill Arrive.

"But I personally fell one thing that will stand out would be camaraderie which is going to be the most important part in this IPL. If we click that, I think we would leave no stone unturned," Iyer said in a video posted by Star Sports on social media.

Punjab Kings Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Pannu, Kuldeep Sen, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett, Pyla Avinash, Pravin Dubey.

Punjab Kings, who finished second-last in the last edition, will take on Gujarat Titans in their opening fixture at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 25.

