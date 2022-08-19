New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Sports Authority of India 'A', Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat, Ghumanhera Riser's Academy, Sports Hostel, Odisha, Sports Authority of India 'B', Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre had a successful day as they registered victories in their respective Pool matches at the Khelo India Women's Hockey League 22 (Under-16) Phase-1, New Delhi on Thursday.

In Pool A, Sports Authority of India 'A' registered a comprehensive 18-0 victory against Citizen Hockey XI in the first match of the day. Kajal (12', 18', 22', 23', 42', 55') stood out to be the top scorer for Sports Authority of India 'A', scoring six influential goals on regular intervals for her side.

Sonali Ekka (3', 17', 26') and Binati Minz (13', 49', 55') scored three goals each to keep their side in the lead against their opponents. Karuna Minz (6', 33') and Jyoti Xaxa (43', 57') helped their side by scoring a couple of goals each. Captain Sunelita Toppo (21') and Lal Tlanchhungin (11') also scored one goal each for the winning side.

In the second Pool A match, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat defeated Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta 28-0. Ravina (6', 7', 25', 40', 46', 50', 51', 52', 53', 58') topped the goal-sheet with impressive ten goals in front of her name while Sakshi Raina (3', 18', 20', 26', 38') found the back of the net five times. Nidhi (5, 28', 41', 55') smashed four goals, Riya (8', 10'), Manjinder (13', 59') and Khushi (36', 56') contributed with two goals each. Priyanka (11'), Bhavya (31') and Harshita (42') also chipped in with a goal each.

In the third match of the day, Ghumanhera Riser's Academy registered a 7-0 win against Smart Hockey Academy Raipur in Pool A. Captain Nisha (6', 7', 22') scored a hat-trick, while Payal (51', 53') bagged a brace and Sunaina (10') and Ritika (27') scored one goal each for the winning team.

In the other match of Pool A, Sports Hostel, Odisha defeated Mumbai School Sports Association 19-0. Captain Monica Tirkey (4', 6, 22', 42', 43', 49', 50', 58', 60') starred with nine goals, while Kanika Kerketta (18', 20', 29') scored a hat-trick, while Archana Xalxo (16', 30') and Sushmita Dungdung (34', 40') each scored two goals.

Ajita Ekka (5'), Liona Lakra (13') and Premsila Bage (45') scored one goal each for Sports Hostel, Odisha. Sports Authority of India 'B' secured a comprehensive 23-0 victory against their opponents Delhi Hockey in the Pool B match.

Tanu Horensangbam (18', 22', 28', 39') was the top scorer for Sports Authority of India 'B' as she managed to score four goals. Sisliya Sandi Purty (16', 17', 58'), Shanti Horo (31',34', 56') and Shanti Kumari (44', 51', 60') scored three goals each, while Lalpeksangbam (2', 20'), Ruthi Lallawmazuali (9', 26'), Sukarmani Munda (13', 15'), Puja Majhi (36', 49') and Mutum Priya Devi (41', 59') scored two goals each leading their side to the victory against their opponents.

In the other match of Pool B, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre defeated Anantpur Hockey Academy 10-0. Payal Sonkar (6', 20', 47', 48') smashed four goals, while Anusha Bhawre (32', 49', 60') scored a hat-trick and Sanadam Babyrani (22', 37') netted twice for the winning team. Pragya Patel (60') also chipped in with a goal for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre.

In the other match of Pool B, Har Hockey Academy drew with Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy with a score line of 2-2. Neeshu (38', 51') scored both the goals for Har Hockey Academy whereas in response Mitali Sharma (41', 43') equalled the account for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy resulting in a draw.

Salute Hockey Academy and Sports Authority of Gujarat Academy played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw in the last match of the day. Taral Sapna Sivrajbhai (48') led Sports Authority of Gujarat Academy's fightback after their opponents Salute Hockey Academy had taken a lead through Divya in the 37th minute. (ANI)

