Ahmedabad, Apr 26 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings in their IPL match here on Monday.

KKR fielded an unchanged side while pacer Chris Jordan replaced left-arm spinner Fabien Allen in the Punjab team.

The Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

