New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders have questioned BCCI's decision to change IPL's playing conditions in the middle of the tournament, specifically the extension of the time allowance for completing a full match.

KKR CEO Venky Mysore confirmed to PTI that he has sent a letter to IPL COO Hemang Amin questioning the board's decision to extend the extra time for completing a full game to 120 minutes from 60 minutes.

Also Read | MI vs DC Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Get Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Toss Winner Result, Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of Indian Premier League Match 63.

What prompted Mysore to write the letter to Amin was their rained out game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 17 that effectively ended their slim hopes of making the play-offs.

Mysore feels 120 minutes of extra time on that night may have led to at least a five-over a side contest.

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Final Match at Estadio de San Mames.

That was also the day when the IPL resumed after being suspended for a week due to the India-Pakistan conflict.

Besides announcing the IPL schedule for play-offs on Tuesday, BCCI also decided to increase the extra time to 120 minutes for the remainder of the tournament. Normally, such a provision is reserved for play-offs but an exception was made considering that monsoon has hit parts of the country.

"Similar to the playoffs stage, an additional one hour will be allocated to the playing conditions for the remaining matches of the league stage, starting Tuesday, 20th May," said the BCCI in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)