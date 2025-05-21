English Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are set to lock horns in the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 final match. The two English biggies had an awful season in the EPL 2024-25. Manchester United are placed 16th in the Premier League 2024-25 points table, while Tottenham Hotspur are at a worse 17th spot. So both clubs must be eager to win the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United UEL 2024-25 final match and bag the prestigious continental trophy. Will Bruno Fernandes Play Tonight in Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Final Match? Here’s the Possibility of Portuguese Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Manchester United had last won the competition in 2016-17, while Spurs last won a continental competition way back in 1983-83, which was this same UEFA Europa League. Both sides would look to erase these trophyless gaps by clinching the cup, winning the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024-25 final match at the Estadio de San Mamés in Bilbao, Spain. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Europa League 2024-25 final match is scheduled to be played from 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, May 22. UEL 2024–25: Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur Clash in All-English UEFA Europa League Final Looking To Salvage Season.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Final Predicted Lineups

The Spurs do have some minor worries ahead of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United UEL 2024-25 final match, being without key injured midfield players Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Lucas Bergvall. The side does have some great news too, captain Son Heung-Min is back after suffering a blow in April and missing seven matches. He played his first post-recovery last week against Aston Villa. The Red Devils on the other hand must be having some good confidence, with Diogo Dalot, Leny Yoro, and Joshua Zirkzee having returned from injuries ahead of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024-25 final match. Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024–25 Final Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UEL Summit Clash Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Tottenham Hotspur Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Vicario (GK); Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma, Bentancur; Johnson, Solanke, Son

Manchester United Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Onana (GK); Yoro, Maguire, Lindelof; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dorgu; Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2025 06:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).