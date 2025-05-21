Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Updates: Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals clash in one of the most crucial contests in the context of the IPL 2025 playoffs. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is set to host the MI vs DC IPL 2025 clash. You can check the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match scorecard, here. Three playoff spots in IPL 2025 are already confirmed and now, it is a two-way race between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to determine the fourth side in the knockout stage. The situation is a pretty simple one for the Mumbai Indians. If they beat Delhi Capitals, the Mumbai Indians will qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch MI vs DC Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Match Scorecard

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, will not guarantee a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs with a win. Axar Patel and his men were once touted as the favourites to make it through to the IPL 2025 playoffs, but a string of poor results have put them in a precarious position. Delhi Capitals will need to win both their remaining matches. If Delhi Capitals win against Mumbai Indians, they would need Punjab Kings to beat the five-time champions to go through to the IPL 2025 playoffs. What Happens If MI vs DC IPL 2025 Match at Wankhede Stadium Is Washed Out Due to Rain in Mumbai? Check Playoffs Scenario.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Squads

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sediqullah Atal, Karun Nair, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Manvanth Kumar L