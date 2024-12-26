Melbourne, Dec 26 (PTI) Star Indian batter Virat Kohli and Australian youngster Sam Konstas were on Thursday involved in a physical altercation as tempers flared on the first day of the fourth Test here but the 19-year-old home debutant played it down.

The brief showdown took place after the completion of the 10th over of the Australian innings when the players were crossing over. Kohli and Konstas bumped shoulders while moving across the pitch.

Also Read | NBA Christmas Day Games 2024 Results: Knicks Beat Spurs; 76ers Top Celtics, LA Lakers Win Close Match Against Warriors and Results of Other Holiday Season Matches.

Both players quickly turned around to glance at each other and engage in a heated exchange of words with Konstas' teammate Usman Khawaja stepping in to separate them. The on-field umpires also had a word with the two.

"I think the emotions got to both of us," Konstas later told 'Channel 7'.

Also Read | Can Virat Kohli Face Fine After Shouldering Sam Konstas During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 at MCG? Here's What the Rules Say.

"I didn't quite realise, I was doing my gloves, then a little shoulder charge, but it happens in cricket," he added.

Konstas, who was batting on 27 at the time, went on to hit Jasprit Bumrah for two boundaries and a six in the next over.

The 19-year-old scored a stunning fifty on debut before Ravindra Jadeja trapped him leg before wicket.

Konstas might have dismissed it as routine but former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting blamed Kohli for instigating the exchange.

"Have a look where Virat walks. Virat's walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. No doubt in my mind whatsoever," Ponting said on Channel 7 while watching the replay of the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)