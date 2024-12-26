Fans got to experience some of the most intense NBA matches on Christmas 2024. It was a super exciting set of NBA 2024-25 matches which featured teams like Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers, Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs. The LA Lakers came out on top after a close and intense battle with the Golden State Warriors. The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in a close match. With this, Knicks and Lakers have now bagged 25 wins in Christmas Day Games- extending their record of most wins. Stephen Curry Hints at Retirement! Golden State Warriors' Guard Gives Update on His NBA Career Plans, Says ‘The End is Near’ (Watch Video).

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama scored 42 points which made him the player with third highest points scored on a Christmas Day debut. Minnesota Timberwolves toppled the Dallas Mavericks by a scoreline of 105-99. Boston Celtics fell prey to the Philadelphia 76ers by 114-118. These were some intense battles which highlighted the NBA Christmas Day Games 2024. LA Lakers are now in the sixth spot in the NBA 2024-25 Western Conference standings. Dallas Mavericks are placed fourth. Golden State Warriors reside in eighth place followed by Minnesota Timberwolves in ninth spot. San Antonio Spurs are in the 11th place with 15 wins as of now.

Talking about the NBA 2024-25 Eastern Conference standings, the Boston Celtics continue to be in the second spot even after the Christmas Day loss. The New York Knicks are just behind the Celtics with 20 wins. Philadelphia 76ers reside in 11th place. LeBron James Records Most NBA Regular Season Games With 10+ Points, Surpasses Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar During Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings Match.

State Warriors vs Lakers Result

& to all a goodnight 💜 pic.twitter.com/2Suvk8cKHa — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 26, 2024

Knicks vs Spurs Result

🎄🎁 WEDNESDAY'S FINAL SCORES 🎁🎄 Mikal Bridges goes off for 41, including 15 in the 4th, as the @nyknicks win an #NBAXmas thriller! Karl-Anthony Towns: 21 PTS, 9 REB Jalen Brunson: 20 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST Wembanyama: 42 PTS, 18 REB, 4 AST, 6 3PM pic.twitter.com/kfGN4Te45a — NBA (@NBA) December 25, 2024

Mavericks vs Timberwolves Result

JOY TO THE WORLD!!! pic.twitter.com/pqbo7QRUkB — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 25, 2024

Celtics vs 76ers Result

It proved to be a fruitful day for the teams with the win. Losing teams will continue to grind and will look for the errors they made during their NBA 2024-25 matches. During the interesting Christmas Day 2024 matches in NBA, some records were also made and most importantly fans enjoyed the NBA 2024-25 matches flawlessly while being in the stadiums and even from their homes.

