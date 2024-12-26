Virat Kohli attracted eyeballs on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 26 after having a shoulder clash with Australian debutant Sam Konstas. The India national cricket team star and Sam Konstas had a collision in the middle of the pitch and subsequently, the two players were involved in a heated altercation which required intervention from the umpire. Sparks flew at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and videos of the altercation went viral on social media. Virat Kohli, Sam Konstas Engage in Heated Argument After Indian Star Shoulder Charges 19-Year-Old During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at MCG (Watch Video).

An angle of the video of their confrontation showed Virat Kohli getting in Sam Konstas' direction and eventually colliding with the 19-year-old, who was walking towards the other end. Ricky Ponting, who was on commentary on 7 Cricket, said that it was Virat Kohli who was at fault for this heated showdown between the two players and had no doubt that the star Indian batter was the one who caused it all.

Watch Virat Kohli's Heated Moment With Sam Konstas:

Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas exchanged a heated moment on the MCG. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/QL13nZ9IGI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2024

Can Virat Kohli Face a Fine After Heated Exchange With Sam Konstas?

As per article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct, "Any form of inappropriate physical contact is prohibited in cricket. Without limitation, players will breach this regulation if they deliberately, recklessly and/or negligently walk or run into or shoulder another player or umpire." The incident is certain to be reviewed by match referee Andy Pycroft and some factors have to kept in mind.

ICC Code of Conduct on Players Engaging in Physical Altercation on Cricket Field

If the ICC's guidelines are adhered to, Virat Kohli is in some trouble.@SEN_Cricket @1116sen pic.twitter.com/Jz0OVuy7vv — Tom Morris (@tommorris32) December 26, 2024

"When assessing the seriousness of the breach, the following factors (without limitation) shall be taken into account: (i) the context of the particular situation, including, without limitation, whether the contact was deliberate (i.e. intentional), reckless, negligent, and/or avoidable; (ii) the force of the contact; (iii) any resulting injury to the person with whom contact was made; and (iv) the person with whom contact was made," the Code of Conduct states.

If Virat Kohli is found guilty of breaching this Code of Conduct which would be a Level 2 offence, it would mean either a fine or being handed ith three-four demerit points. This can even result in him missing the IND vs AUS 5th Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, which could prove to be a fatal blow for the India national cricket team.

