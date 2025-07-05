Burnley (England), Jul 5 (AP) England right back Kyle Walker ended his eight-year stint at Manchester City by moving to Burnley on Saturday in a deal reportedly worth 5 million pounds ($6.8 million).

The 35-year-old Walker joins an American-owned team that has just been promoted to the Premier League and is coached by Scott Parker, his former Tottenham and England teammate.

Walker has been a great at City, winning six league titles and the Champions League since his 2017 move from Spurs, but lost his place in the team last season and went on loan to AC Milan. He kept his place in the England squad, though, playing in the team's last game — a 3-1 loss to Senegal last month — to move onto 96 caps.

“When I spoke to Scott and heard about his plans for next season, it was an opportunity I jumped at," said Walker, who has signed a two-year deal. "He's done an amazing job here, guiding the club back to the Premier League with a 100-point haul, and now we're looking forward, together, at being back in the greatest league in the world.

“Burnley had a tremendous campaign last season, built on an incredible defensive record, and I can't wait to come in and add my experience and quality to what looks an exciting squad." (AP)

