Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: In what would be a landmark moment in Indian Athletics, the legendary world champions and Olympic Gold medalist, Javelin Throw specialist Neeraj Chopra, in collaboration with JSW Sports, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), and World Athletics are moments away from hosting Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Level event. Neeraj Chopra Wins Ostrava Golden Spike 2025, Clinches Men's Javelin Throw Title With 85.29M Throw.

This moment, the NC Classic 2025 event would mark a golden moment in India's history, as India is set to host a top-tier international athletics meet, placing it at par with global destinations like Doha, Paris, and Nairobi. Named after the 27-year-old legend himself, Neeraj Chopra will be participating in this event, alongside other world greats like Thomas Röhler and Julius Yego.

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 Details

Event Men’s Javelin Throw Date Saturday, July 5 Time 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When and Where is Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025?

Neeraj Chopra's invitational event Neeraj Chopra Classic is slated to be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, India, on Saturday, July 5. The event is set to start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 Event?

Star Sports Network have the official broadcasting rights of the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 Event. So, fans can tune in to the Start Sports TV channels for live telecast viewing options of the NC Classic 2025 Event, where Indian Javelin Throw legend Neeraj Chopra will play. Kishore Jena Ruled Out of Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 Due to Ankle Injury, Yashvir Singh Named As Replacement.

Where to Watch Live Streaming of Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025?

Fans looking for live streaming viewing options for the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 event can watch Neeraj Chopra's live action at the event in the JioHotstar app and website.

