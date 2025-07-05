This week's WWE SmackDown was filled with twists, with several superstars featured in the Blue Brand. The July 4th episode of the show was also the fallout show of the Night of Champions 2025. King of the Ring tournament winner Cody Rhodes and Queen of the Ring tournament winner Jade Cargill also made their return in this week's Friday Night SmackDown. A triple-threat tag match was also held to determine the spot in the Women's Tag Team title match at Evolution. WWE Night of Champions 2025 Results And Highlights: John Cena Retains Undisputed Championship Title, Cody Rhodes Becomes King of Ring and Other Highlights of PLE Event.

After the Night of Champions 2025, WWE is set to host their next PLE, SummerSlam, in August. This week's episode of SmackDown also sees a build towards the SummerSlam 2025 PLE. But, for now, read below for more details of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, July 7.

SmackDown Kicked off With Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton

King of the Ring winner Cody Rhodes kicked off the show with the main event of the SummerSlam 2025 PLE announced between him and the WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena. Both superstars will brawl with each other for the title. During the segment, the Viper, Randy Orton, joined the American Nightmare and asked him to promise he would beat the 17-time World Champion, John Cena. Randy Orton was interrupted by Drew McIntyre, who made his much-awaited return after weeks of absence. The segment ended with Randy Orton giving an RKO to McIntyre.

Triple-Threat Women's Tag Team Match

This week's SmackDown opening match was a triple-threat tag team match between Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs Secret Hervice and B-Fab & Michin. The triple-threat match was for a spot in the WWE Women's Tag Team title Fatal 4-Way match at Evolution. Ultimately, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss emerged victorious.

The Wyatt Sicks vs Montez Ford, Chris Sabin, Berto & Johnny Gargano

The Wyatt Six dominated the eight-man tag team match on WWE SmackDown. The brawl between all the superstars was absolute chaos, with the Wyatt Sicks showcasing their power and dominance over their opponents. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, June 30: The Judgment Day Win World Tag Team Belts, Seth Rollins Gets Attacked By CM Punk and LA Knight, and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Tiffany Stratton Appears on SmackDown

WWE Women's champion Tiffany Stratton appeared on the July 4th episode of the Blue Brand. The Women's Champion came down to the ring and met the Queen of the Ring tournament winner, Jade Cargill. Tiffany Stratton revealed that she is focused on WWE Evolution and challenged Trish Stratus for the Championship match. The segment got interesting when the WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus appeared and accepted the challenge of WWE Women's champion Tiffany Stratton.

Main Event of SmackDown

The main event of this week's Friday Night SmackDown saw two sides of The Bloodline fighting with each other. The main event witnessed thrilling action between a tag-team match of Jacob Fatu & Jimmy Uso vs Solo Sikoa & J.C. Matteo. Eventually, Jacob Fatu & Jimmy Uso emerged as the winners of the action-packed encounter. After the match, Fatu tried to do more damage to Solo Sikoa. However, he was attacked by Tala Tonga and Tonga Loa, and the Sikoa's New Bloodline ended this week's SmackDown by putting Jacob Fatu through the table.

