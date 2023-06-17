Bhopal, Jun 17 (PTI) Olympian Kynan Chenai took the sole lead in men's Trap event, even as local favourite Manisha Keer is enjoying the pole position in the women's competition at the end of the second day of qualifications in the fourth National Selection Trials (Shotgun), here on Saturday.

Kynan, after scoring a perfect 50 in two rounds on Friday, missed two birds in the two rounds on Saturday, the same as overnight joint leader Bhowneesh Mendiratta.

But he took the sole lead on account of a perfect 25 finish in his fourth round whereas Bhowneesh had scores of 24 each on the day.

Manisha shot rounds of 22 and 24 in women's Trap to lead the field with a score of 90.

Both the fields come back on Sunday for the fifth and final qualification round before the top six make it to the final.

In the men's Trap, the likes of Prithviraj Tondaiman, Shardul Vihan and Lakshay Sheoran are presently inside the top six with former world champion Manavjit Sandhu also in contention. He is currently placed eighth with a score of 94.

In women's Trap event, Rajeshwari Kumari is placed second with 89, with the likes of Shagun Chowdhary and Sabeera Haris also in top six contention.

The scores of these trials will be taken into consideration for national team selection during key upcoming tournaments like the World Championships and the Asian Games, among others.

