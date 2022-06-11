Barcelona [Spain], June 11 (ANI): FC Barcelona and the player Sergi Roberto have reached an agreement to extend his contract until June 2023. The player's buy out clause will be set at 400 million euros.

Sergi Roberto, as the other first team captains, came through the youth teams at La Masia before reaching the Barca first team.

At the age of just 19, Sergi Roberto made his first team debut at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final in 2011. Since then he has become a vital part of the squad as a member of the first team for the last nine seasons.

The player from Reus in the south of Catalonia was at the centre of one of the most memorable moments in recent Barca history, scoring the all important final goal in the 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the Champions League.

"I'm very happy to continue one more year here at the club of my life. I've been here since I was 14 years old. So, having this extra year is very important for more especially after the last two years when I've had quite a lot of physical problems," Sergio told Barca TV after extending the contract.

"I've not been 100% and I've not been able to play how I know and how I enjoy playing. This year is an extra opportunity for me to get back to enjoy playing, with the new coach and I'm sure it will work out really well."

"I came here when i was 14, I turned 30 last year, so I've been here for 16 years. It's been a dream since I was a child to be at this club. Like I said I hope I can start enjoying it again this season more than the last few. So, bring back a bit of joy, especially to the fans who have always been by our side in the most complicated moments," he added.

With the first team, Sergi Roberto has won 23 trophies: two Champions League titles, six league championships, five Spanish Super Cups, two European Super Cups and two World Club Cups. In 316 official appearances, he has scored 12 goals and provided 37 assists.

Since 2018 he has been one of the four first-team captains following the departure of Javier Mascherano. (ANI)

