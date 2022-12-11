New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Legends League Cricket announced the appointment of Simon Taufel as Director of Match Ethics & Regulations for its league.

Taufel is a renowned cricket match official, who has officiated numerous international cricket matches in various formats empanelled as an elite umpire panel of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

He has also worked as the ICC's umpire performance and training manager.

The former Australian umpire will provide support to LLCT20 technical committee to draft operational documents such as playing conditions and code of conduct. He will further help to bring in more professionalism by conducting a pre-tournament workshop for the match officials. He will also be providing support to the governing council with tournament operations, according to a statement released by LLC.

Taufel said, "I'm very excited to be part of the Legends League Cricket family. It's a significant opportunity to support the League in further advancing its objectives on competition integrity and match officiating. We want the legends of the game and their skills to be enjoyed by the fans and my role will be to support the umpires and League to promote this focus."

Raman Raheja, co-founder & CEO of Legends League Cricket, said, "We are one of the most professionally run cricket leagues across the globe. We had huge success in our last season wherein we reached out to more than 1 billion people during 15 matches in just 20 days. To further strengthen Legends League Cricket fans' faith in transparent and clean cricket, we are taking onboard Mr Simon Taufel. With great pleasure, we welcome him to the Legends family. As director of Match Ethics & Regulations, he will be bringing tremendous value to the League and help us enhance the capacity of our Match Officials, empowering them."

"Women empowerment has been one of our key initiatives and to strengthen the skill sets of our existing women umpires. We would seek Mr Taufel's constant engagement with them in the upcoming season" he further added. (ANI)

