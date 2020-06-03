Sports News | Lewis Hamilton 'overcome with Rage' Following George Floyd's Death

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has said that he has been filled with rage following the death of African-American George Floyd in the United States.

Hamilton shared a long post on Instagram, in which the six-time world champion talked about whatever he has been feeling.

"This past week has been so dark. I have failed to keep hold of my emotions. I have felt so much anger, sadness, and disbelief in what my eyes have seen. I am completely overcome with rage at the sight of such blatant disregard for the lives of our people," Hamilton wrote on Instagram.

"The injustice that we are seeing our brothers and sisters face all over the world time and time again is disgusting, and MUST stop. So many people seem surprised, but to us, unfortunately, it is not surprising. Those of us who are black, brown or in between, see it every day and should not have to feel as though we were born guilty, don't belong, or fear for our lives based on the colour of our skin," he added.

Hamilton also quoted Hollywood actor Will Smith, saying that racism is not getting worse, it's just being filmed now.

"Will Smith said it best, racism is not getting worse, it's being filmed. Only now that the world is so well equipped with cameras has this issue been able to come to light in such a big way. It is only when there are riots and screams for justice that the powers that be cave in and do something, but by then it is far too late and not enough has been done," Hamilton said.

Currently, 'Black Lives Matter' protests are taking place throughout the US after an African-American man -- George Floyd -- passed away after having a knee pressed into his neck by a police officer identified as Derek Chauvin.

"It took hundreds of thousands of people's complaints and buildings to burn before officials reacted and decided to arrest Derek Chauvin for murder, and that is sad," Hamilton added in his Instagram post.

"Unfortunately, America is not the only place where racism lives and we continue to fail as humans when we cannot stand up for what is right. Please do not sit in silence, no matter the colour of your skin. Black Lives Matter," he concluded.

Earlier, Hamilton had also slammed the Formula One stars for not speaking up against the protests going on in the United States.

Ever since the demise of George Floyd, protests erupted from demonstrations in cities from San Francisco to Boston.

The officer who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

He and three other officers have been fired from the force as well after the video of Floyd's death emerged.

An over 200-year-old historic St John's church near White House was vandalised and set on fire as protests over the death of Floyd escalated into rioting and multiple fires were seen in Washington and other US cities. (ANI)

