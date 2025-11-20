Mumbai, November 20: The highly anticipated Realme flagship, Realme GT 8 Pro, has been launched in India with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The latest smartphone comes with the RICOH GR interchangeable camera system and allows users to switch between the square and round-shaped camera covers on the rear. Besides, Realme GT 8 Pro comes in attractive colours and includes various other premium specifications and AI-powered features.

Realme GT 8 Pro is the successor to the Realme GT 7 Pro launched last year with the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The latest smartphone boasts a different design and a powerful processor that is capable of achieving up to a 4 million score on AnTuTu benchmarks, as claimed by the company. Talking about the measurements, the Urban Blue variant has an 8.30mm thickness and weighs 214 grams. The Diary White and Aston Martin Green variants have an 8.20mm thickness and weigh 218 grams. Lava Agni 4 Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Date, Know Everything About New Lava Smartphone Launched in India With VAYU AI System.

Realme GT 8 Pro Price in India, Sale Date

Realme GT 8 Pro price in India for the 12GB+256GB variant is INR 72,999; however, the company claims it will be available for as low as INR 67,999 after discounts and offers are applied. The variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage will be available at INR 78,999. The Diary White model is available in these two configurations. The Urban Blue is only available with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and the special edition, Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition in Aston Martin Racing Green, comes with a price tag of INR 79,999 with 16GB+512GB RAM and storage. All the models will go on sale on November 25, 2025, in India at 12 PM.

Realme GT 8 Pro Specifications and Features

The all-new Realme GT 8 Pro comes with a 6.79-inch LTPO Flexible Anti-Glare AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 7,000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone has a large 7,000mAh battery compatible with 120W fast-charging through wire and 50W wireless charging. The phone comes with the Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 out of the box, with a promise of four years of OS updates and five years of security updates. Realme's latest device has an IP69+IP68+IP66 rating for water and dust resistance. Wobble One Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Newly Launched India-Made Bloatware-Free Smartphone.

Realme GT 8 Pro comes with a 50MP RICOH GR primary camera with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 200MP 3x telephoto camera with OIS support. The company has added a 32MP selfie shooter on the front. All the cameras support 8K video recording up to 30fps. The smartphone also comes with a Hyper Vision+ AI Chip. Additionally, it has a 7,000mm² VC cooling system. It also includes NFC, Bluetooth 6.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, a glass fibre back with leather, and an aluminium alloy middle frame. It features Hi-Res audio, OReality Audio, and dual mic cancellation.

