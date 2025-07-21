Manchester [UK], July 21 (ANI): Left-arm spinner Liam Dawson found his name in the playing XI as England announced their squad for the fourth Test of the five-match series of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 which will be played at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester from July 23.

The lineup consists of a solitary change from the team that featured in a memorable win at Lord's. Left-arm spinner Liam Dawson (35) has been added in place of Shoaib Bashir, who was ruled out of the series after fracturing his finger while fielding on Day 3 of the third test. Bashir was England's sole frontline spinner in the first three Tests.

Dawson had last played a Test for England back in 2017, making a return to the longest format after eight years.

The left-arm orthodox spinner, who made his debut against India back in 2016, has seven wickets to his name from three Test matches.

The 35-year-old has been rewarded for his form in the ongoing County Championship season, where he boasts 21 wickets from nine outings for Hampshire.

England have retained the remaining 10 players who featured in a nail-biting win over India, to hand the hosts a 2-1 lead in the ICC World Test Championship series.

The fourth Test between England and India begins from July 23 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

England's playing XI for Manchester Test: Ben Stokes (c), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer. (ANI)

