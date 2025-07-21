Star Indian bowler was the representative of the Indian players in the press conference ahead of the India vs England fourth Test at Manchester. There has been doubts over the changes in Team India's playing XI given Nitish Kumar Reddy is now ruled out of the series and Arshdeep Singh will miss the fourth Test as well. Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep played in the Lord's Test but Mohammed Siraj confirmed that Bumrah will feature at Old Trafford as well. He said 'Jassi bhai to khelenge' (Jassi bhai will play). He also confirmed that Akash Deep has a groin issue and is bowling in practice. A call is yet to be taken on him. Rishabh Pant Practices Wicketkeeping With Taped Fingers As He Prepares For Upcoming IND vs ENG 4th Test at Manchester (Watch Video).

Mohammed Siraj Provides Update on Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep

Mohammed Siraj: Akash Deep has a groin issue, he bowled today and now physios will see. Jassi bhai to khelege. Combination is changing but we need to bowl in good areas. Plan is simple - stick to good areas pic.twitter.com/EvO3js4lXa — Sahil Malhotra (@Sahil_Malhotra1) July 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)