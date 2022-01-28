London [Arsenal], January 28 (ANI): Lino Sousa has joined Arsenal as he signed his first professional contract, the London-based club announced on Friday.

The 17-year-old left-back has joined Gunners from West Bromwich Albion. An England youth international, Lino has represented his country at both under-15 and under-16 levels, in addition to making his debut for West Brom's under-18s at 15 years of age.

Also Read | Odisha Open 2022 Badminton Tournament: Malvika Bansod, Ashmita Chaliha Reach Semi-Finals.

He then went on to make his Premier League 2 debut at just 16 and remains eligible to represent Portugal.

"It's an amazing feeling," Lino told Arsenal Media.

Also Read | Hockey Women's Asia Cup 2022: India Beats China 2-0 To Win Bronze Medal.

"I'd like to thank the club for giving me this opportunity to be here and I'm just really excited to get going to be honest. I feel really good. The players have made me feel welcome and I've been with the under-18s and under-23s and they're a really good bunch of lads," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)