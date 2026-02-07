Major League Soccer champions Inter Miami continue their high-profile South American Champions Tour on 8 February 2026, with a friendly against Ecuadorian giants Barcelona SC. Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez are expected to lead the line for the Herons at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha, following a spirited 2-1 comeback victory over Atlético Nacional in Colombia last weekend. For Barcelona SC, the fixture serves as a prestigious final warm-up before their upcoming Copa Libertadores campaign. FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi-Led Argentina to Set Base in Kansas City.

Where To Watch Inter Miami vs Barcelona SC Live Streaming and Telecast

In India: The match will kick off in the early hours of Sunday, 7 February, at 5:30 AM IST. Fans can stream the game live via the OneFootball app and website, which will require a match or tour pass.

Global Access: Similarly, fans can stream the game live via the OneFootball app and website, which will require a match or tour pass.

Free Updates: Live score updates and text commentary will be available for free via the Official Inter Miami App and MLSsoccer.com.

Match Fact

Feature Details Competition Champions Tour (Club Friendly) Date Saturday, 8 February 2026 (IST) Kick-off Time 5:30 AM (IST) Venue Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha, Ecuador Live Stream OneFootball (Global PPV) Inter Miami Form L, W Key Players Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, German Berterame

Inter Miami vs Barcelona SC Team News

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano has hinted at a strong starting eleven as he looks to fine-tune details ahead of the MLS season opener on 21 February. New Designated Player signing German Berterame, who joined for a reported USD 15 million in January, is expected to make his first start after a promising cameo in Medellin.

Barcelona SC, 16-time Ecuadorian champions, will provide a stern test. They are likely to feature young talent Allen Obando, who notably spent the 2025 season on loan at Inter Miami and will be facing his former teammates for the first time.

