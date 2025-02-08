Sharjah [UAE], February 8 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson is doubtful for the ICC Champions Trophy as he injured his hamstring while featuring in International League T20 (ILT20), ahead of the Kiwis' tri-nation series in Pakistan, featuring South Africa.

As per ESPNCricinfo, during the first qualifier on Wednesday, while leading Desert Vipers against Dubai Capitals, Ferguson had to leave the field with just one ball left in his spell and the innings. Former Pakistan pacer Mohammed Amir finished the over on his behalf. DC secured a win and moved to the finals.

Following the game, Ferguson said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, "Just a little hamstring issue, unfortunate. Tough night; wish I could have bowled the last ball."

Ferguson underwent scans on next day, as per NZ coach Gary Stead, to determine the seriousness of the injury. Kiwis are awaiting more details about the pacer's fitness.

"Lockie had a scan yesterday [Thursday] in the UAE," Stead said on the eve of the tri-series opener against Pakistan on Friday.

"We have got the images here and are waiting for our radiologist to give us a report on the extent of it. Small hamstring injury, by the look of it, so we are just waiting on a timeline of advice around that before we make a decision on whether Lockie travels here [Pakistan] or whether we do have to replace him for the Champions Trophy."

If Ferguson misses out on Champions Trophy, it would be a big dent on Kiwis' campaign as with 65 matches and 99 wickets in ODIs under his belt, he is the most experienced pacer in New Zealand side, which is currently undergoing a transition from the golden age of Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Matt Henry to introducing newer crop of fast bowlers in the squad.

Ben Sears, the Wellington pacer, is working his way back into the team after a knee surgery, which kept him away from Tests in India and home series against Sri Lanka and England. Having played 17 T20Is and a Tests, Sears is uncapped in ODIs.

Ferguson also missed the eliminator clash of Desert Vipers against Tim Southee's Sharjah Warriors in the ILT20 on Friday, with Sam Curran leading the side in his place. During the toss, Curran revealed that while Lockie is injured, he has not revealed the extent of the injury to the team.

In his first ILT20 season, Ferguson has played eight matches, having taken 11 wickets at an average of 18.18. His workload is being monitored well by the franchise.

"We have tried to manage the players with rotation of quicks as much as we possibly can," Tom Moody, Vipers' director of cricket, said in January during the Vipers Voices podcast.

"Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Amir and Luke Wood, today, have all had a chance to rest and freshen up. But yes, it is a pretty tough schedule and there is an element of physical fatigue but probably, more importantly, mental fatigue."

"And there has not been that chance to really disengage and freshen up mentally. But that is the reality of tournament cricket. Everyone is trying to fit in a tournament within a certain window. And what comes of that is a pretty heavy schedule. And we came in expecting that, knowing that," concluded Moody.

With Champions Trophy less than two weeks away with Kiwis set to face Pakistan in the tournament opener on February 19 at Karachi, Stead hinted that the seamers would be rotated and given adequate rest during the tri-series. After the opening match of the series on Saturday, NZ will play South Africa in Lahore on February 10. The final will take place on February 14 at Karachi.

"I think it [selection] will depend on how people shape up, especially the bowlers after this first game and what their loads are like and then what the conditions are like as well," Stead said.

"It is not quite as hot as you think it would be in Asia. It still gets pretty cold here in the evenings, so but if you bowl in the heat of the day, it might take more out of the bowlers. So, we will just manage that and be smart around it, understanding that the big tournament is the Champions Trophy. We want to make sure everyone is fit and firing for that," he added.

New Zealand would be boosted by returns to batters Kane Williamson and Devon Conway, who finished their franchise deals with Durban Super Giants (DSG) and Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in the ongoing SA20. Seamer Jacob Duffy, in the squad as a cover for Ferguson, could be in selection frame if he continues to stay out of action.

Ferguson was named in New Zealand's squad for the Champions Trophy despite opting out of a central contract and despite having not featured in an ODI since the 2023 World Cup. Teams still have time till February 12 to make changes to their Champions Trophy squads.

NZ squad for tri-nation series:

New Zealand squad for tri-series and Champions Trophy: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy (tri-series only). (ANI)

