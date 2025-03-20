Sports News | Looking Forward to Work with You Ahead of LA Olympics: Shah to New IOC Prez Kirsty Coventry

Mar 20, 2025
Costa Navarino (Greece), Mar 20 (PTI) ICC chairman Jay Shah on Thursday congratulated Kirsty Coventry for becoming the president of the International Olympic Committee and said he is looking forward to work with the Zimbabwean in the lead up to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics where cricket will be played.

Cricket will return to the Olympics after 128 years. Shah was here to attend the IOC annual session where the elections for the president's position were held.

"Congratulations and best wishes to newly-elected IOC President @KirstyCoventry, an honour thoroughly deserved and something I am humbled to have been present for in Greece after hosting you at the @ICC.

"I look forward to working with you and your team on cricket's inclusion in the @LA28 Games - and beyond," Shah wrote on X.

Coventry was on Thursday elected as the 10th president of IOC. She is the first woman and also the first African to get the position in the organisation's history at the 144th IOC Session in Costa Navarino, Greece.

She pipped the likes of World Athletics boss Sebastian Coe and Spanish sports administrator Juan Antonio Samaranch among others.

Coventry had been invited to watch the Champions Trophy games in Dubai and was in attendance during the semifinal game between India and Australia on March 4.

