Brazil vs Colombia Live Streaming: The 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the CONMEBOL region sees Brazil playing host to Colombia in a crucial game for both the sides. Brazil are fifth in the qualifying table with 18 points from 12 games played. A win for them at home this evening should see them leapfrog Colombia, who are fifth with 19 points. It has been an event campaign for Brazil, once considered a powerhouse of international football. They have drawn their last two qualifying matches and will hope to turn around their fortunes here. Opponents Colombia are on a two-game losing streak and they too will need a positive result here. Neymar Jr Ruled Out of Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Due to Injury, Santos Star Pens Note on Instagram.

Neymar was initially part of the Brazil squad, but an untimely injury means the Santos man misses out. In his place, Real Madrid wonderkid Endrick gets a game in. Rodrygo, Raphinha, and Vinicius Jr make up the front three for the home side. Bruno Guimaraes and Gerson will manage the midfield battle for the home team. Marquinhos, the veteran defender, should be part of the backline.

John Duran is part of the Colombia squad, and it seems his move away to Saudi Arabia will not have an impact on his international career. Luis Diaz and James Rodriguez will be the creative forces in this side and a lot will ride on their shoulders, in terms of chances creation. Daniel Munoz and Jefferson Lerma are both doing great in the EPL and will look to propel their team past the Brazilians.

When is Brazil vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Brazil national football team is set to lock horns against the Colombia national football team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers on Friday, March 21. The Brazil vs Colombia match will be played at the Arena BRB Mané Garrincha, Brasília, Brazil and it starts at 6:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Bruno Guimaraes Admits Neymar Jr Missing Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Matches Due to Injury Is A 'Great Loss'.

Where to Get Brazil vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match Live Telecast?

Unfortunately for fans in India, there is no official broadcaster for the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers. This is because there aren't any official broadcast partners. For the Brazil vs Colombia online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Brazil vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match Live Streaming Online?

However, fans in India do not have an online viewing option for the Brazil vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match. FanCode provides live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers but the same will not be available for this match. For Brazil vs Colombia live score updates, fans can nonetheless check the social media handles of both teams. Expect this game to be a cagey affair with few chances created and the team settling for a draw.

