Croatia and France, the two finalists of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, will meet this evening in the Quarter-Final first leg of the UEFA Nations League. Croatia are considered one of the top teams in Europe, a side who often punch above their weight. They did well in a group consisting of the likes of Portugal, Scotland, and Poland in the previous round. Opponents France did have a poor run in the last edition of the Nations League but this time, the trophy would be on the target of long-term coach Didier Deschamps. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Croatia vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-Final Match? Here’s the Possibility of Real Madrid Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Bruno Petkovic is fit again after a lengthy injury layoff, but he has not been called upon by Croatia. Luka Sucic, Lovro Majer, and Igor Matanovic are the other notable absentees. Luka Modric is the leader of the squad and is still going strong despite his age. He will be supported in midfield by Mateo Kovacic and Petar Sucic. Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic, and Martin Baturina form the front three.

French talisman Kylian Mbappe returns to lead the side after missing out in the last two national team squads. Marcus Thuram has pulled out of the team due to an injury. Ousmane Dembele is in sublime form and his presence on the wings will create problems for the Croatian defence. Randal Kolo Muani will lead the attack for the visitors, another player in good goal scoring rhythm.

When is Croatia vs France, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Croatia national football team will take on France national football team in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinal on Friday, March 21. The Croatia vs France UEFA Nations League match is set to be played at the Stadion Poljud, Split, Croatia and it starts at 01:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unai Simon Opens Up On Spain Call-Up Following Return From Injury, Defends Withdrawal of Athletic Bilbao Teammate Inigo Martinez.

Where to Get Croatia vs France, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Croatia vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match in India on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD TV channels. Jio Users will also be able to watch this match on the JioTV app. For the Croatia vs France online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Croatia vs France, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans looking for Croatia vs France live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Expect a French domination with the visitors claiming a 1-3 win here.

