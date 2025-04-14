Lucknow, Apr 14 (PTI) Lucknow Super Giants scored 166 for seven against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Skipper Rishabh Pant top-scored for LSG with 63 off 49 balls and brought up his fifty with a one-handed six over deep mid-wicket, while opener Mitchell Marsh made 30 in 25 deliveries.

Also Read | PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025, Chandigarh Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Asked to bat first, LSG lost two wickets in the powerplay thanks to some fine bowling by seamers Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj, who picked up a wicket each in the first six overs.

Senior spinner Ravindra Jadeja finished with figures of 2/24 in three overs.

Also Read | LSG 166/7 in 20 Overs | LSG vs CSK Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings Restrict Lucknow Super Giants to Modest Total.

Brief scores:

Lucknow Super Giants: 166/7 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 63; Ravindra Jadeja 2/24).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)