Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: Lucknow Super Giants will square off against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 on April 14. You can check the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match scorecard here. Lucknow Super Giants are flying high on the back of three consecutive wins and another victory will put them at the top of the IPL 2025 points table. Rishabh Pant and his men started off on a bit of an inconsistent note with two losses in the first three matches but have made up for it big time, with victories over Mumbai Indians, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans. While they will be favourites to beat Chennai Super Kings as well, Rishabh Pant and co would not make the mistake of taking them lightly.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Match Scorecard

Chennai Super Kings have had a season to forget so far. The former IPL champions enter this clash against Lucknow Super Giants on the back of five consecutive losses, the first time that it has happened in the history of the tournament and they face an uphill task to turn things around. If defeats weren't enough, Chennai Super Kings also lost their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to an elbow injury. MS Dhoni returned as CSK captain but that hardly made a difference with the five-time champions going on to the title holders Kolkata Knight Riders in a pretty much one-sided fashion in their previous match.

For LSG, Nicholas Pooran has been one of the best-performing batters and the team will want the West Indies star to carry on with his good form. The top three of Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran have been superb and it remains to be seen if the Australian is back in the mix after missing the last match due to personal reasons. Rishabh Pant also will look to score some runs to gain some confidence. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, would be looking forward to having their whole batting unit fire in unison, something that has not happened in their last five IPL 2025 matches.

LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c & wk) Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Shamar Joseph, Mitchell Marsh, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Hooda, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shaik Rasheed, Jamie Overton, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi