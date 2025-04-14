Punjab Kings are set to host defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in their next Indian Premier League 2025 match. The PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match is the 31st match of the tournament, the seventh for Kolkata and the sixth for Punjab. PBKS played their last match at home, and must be verified by the loss, as they scored a massive 245/6 batting first, but last year's runners Sunrisers Hyderabad still managed an easy chase, winning by eight wickets, comfortably scoring 247/2 in 18.3 overs. Punjab Kings Trolls Itself With Funny Meme After Getting Hammered by Abhishek Sharma & Co During PBKS vs SRH IPL 2025 Match!.

KKR are here after a solid victory in their last match. They played at CSK's den, the Chepauk Stadium, restricting the Chennai Super Kings to a mere total of 103/9. The able Kolkata Knight Riders batters chased the winning score in just 10.1 overs, scoring 107/2. Ahead of the PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match, the Knight Riders are at the fifth spot, with an NRR of +0.803. PBKS are at the sixth spot with an NRR of +0.065. Both sides have six points.

Chandigarh Weather Live

The Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match will be hosted in Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, Mohali District. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Tuesday, April 15. The weather in Chandigarh is expected to be good for cricket, with a clear sky, as no chance of rain is visible in the forecast. The temperature is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius at the start of the match, but should dip to 26 degrees Celsius by 11 PM. Abhishek Sharma Wins Player of the Match Award in SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match.

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium is of a decent size with big boundaries, but seeing the pitch for the last few games, it can be speculated that it will be a wicket ideal for batting and scoring big in the PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match. The team that wins the toss might choose to chase as dew can be an important factor in this evening fixture.

