Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): Aman Bhadoriya delivered a brilliant all-round performance as Chambal Ghariyals secured a commanding 43-run victory over Venkatesh Iyer-led Indore Pink Panthers, led by Venkatesh Iyer, in Match 6 of the Madhya Pradesh League T20 2025 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium on Sunday.

After being asked to bat first, Chambal Ghariyals posted a challenging total of 207/6, built on a collective batting effort. Apurve Dwivedi gave them a flying start with a brisk 33 off 17 balls, followed by a composed 48 off 42 from captain Shubham Sharma. Later in the innings, Harpreet Singh chipped in with a well-paced 57 off 39, before Aman Bhadoriya provided the finishing touches with a powerful 35 off just 12 balls.

For Indore, Kulwant Khejroliya and Parush Mandal took two wickets each, but couldn't prevent the flow of runs in the latter stages.

In the run chase, Indore Pink Panthers lost early wickets, with Arpit Gaud falling cheaply to Aman Bhadoriya, who carried his momentum into the bowling department. Rahul Chandrol also departed early, increasing the pressure.

Akshat Raghuwanshi, who has been in good touch this season, attempted to steady the innings with some aggressive stroke play and luck on his side, scoring 48 off 31 balls. However, he was cleaned up by a sharp delivery from Nayanraj Mewada, derailing Indore's hopes.

With the required run rate climbing, the onus was on captain Venkatesh Iyer to anchor the chase, but he managed just 10 runs before being dismissed by Raj Dabi, who picked up two wickets in the match.

Late efforts from Vikrant Bhadoriya (22 off 13) and Ankur Singh Chauhan (32 off 17) showed intent, but Indore eventually fell short, finishing on 164/8, handing Chambal Ghariyals their second consecutive win of the tournament.

Aman Bhadoriya, who was named Player of the Match, contributed with both bat and ball and picked up two crucial wickets.

Speaking after the match, Aman said: "200 wasn't really on our mind. Harpreet Singh told me to just play my shots and keep watching the ball closely, so I just followed that, and the shots kept coming. While bowling, the plan was simple - don't give away easy boundary balls. Make them work hard for every run, and I just stuck to that."

Chambal Ghariyals will be confident moving ahead, having registered back-to-back wins through disciplined performances across departments. At the same time, Indore Pink Panthers will look to regroup quickly after their first loss.

Schedule for Monday, June 16

Match 8: Chambal Ghariyals vs Rewa Jaguars, 3:00 PM ISTMatch 9: Gwalior Cheetahs vs Jabalpur Royal Lions, 7:30 PM IST. (ANI)

