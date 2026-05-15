Sports News | Madhya Pradesh Premier League Men's Tournament Expands to 10 Teams, Women's Competition to Feature 5 Franchises

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh Premier League (MPL) 2026 gets bigger and more exciting this season with the addition of five new teams across the men's and women's competitions.

According to a release, the men's tournament, which previously featured seven franchises, will now have 10 teams competing for the title after the inclusion of three new sides. The men's competition will now feature teams representing Ujjain and Nimar, while the women's tournament will see the addition of a franchise from Gwalior.

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The women's tournament has also seen significant growth. Two new franchises have been added, increasing the total number of teams from three to five. The move is being seen as a major boost for women's cricket in Madhya Pradesh, giving more players a platform to showcase their talent. The expansion is expected to make the competition tougher and provide opportunities to more young cricketers from across the state.

Reflecting on the new additions, former MPL Chairman Mahanaaryaman Scindia said, "This is a very positive step for the growth of the competition. The addition of new teams in both the men's and women's tournaments will create more opportunities for players and help us discover fresh talent from different parts of Madhya Pradesh. We want the league to continue growing and becoming a strong platform for young cricketers. I wish all the teams the very best and hope fans enjoy an exciting season."

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Malwa Stallions, Ujjain Falcons and Royal Nimar Eagles are the three teams that have been added to the men's roaster alongside defending champions Bhopal Leopards, Bundelkhand Bulls, Chambal Ghariyals, Gwalior Cheetahs, Indore Pink Panthers, Jabalpur Royal Lions and Rawa Jaguars.

In the women's competition, Gwalior Shernis and Royal Nimar Eagles are the two new franchises added for the upcoming season. They will join Bhopal Wolves, Bundelkhand Bulls, and Chambal Ghariyals in the expanded five-team tournament. (ANI)

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