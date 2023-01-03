Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], January 3 (ANI): Amateur Riders Club hosted its first match today between Mayfair Polo and Madon Polo of Maharaj Prem Singh Trophy. The finals will be played on Saturday here at the Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai.

There are five teams participating in the tournament and each team will play against two of the other four teams as per the draws. Each win will be awarded two points and the two teams with the highest points will face each other in the finals. If there is a tie between 3 or more teams then a penalty shoot will take place to determine the two finalists.

Also Read | Women’s IPL 2023: BCCI Invites Bids to Own Teams, Inaugural Season Likely to Start From March 3.

Each team consists of four players and their ranking is given as handicapped. The rankings range from -2 to +10 as per their performances and skills. Four teams competed in the tournament which included Dynamix achievers, Sternhagen Polo, RD Polo, Mayfair Polo and Madon Polo.

In team Mayfair Polo the polo players are Anay Shah (-2), Jayvirsinh Gohil (+1), Siddhant Sharma (+4) and Daniel Otamendi (+5).

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah Returns From Injury, Included in Three-Match ODI Series Against Sri Lanka.

In team Madon Polo the polo players are Ziyad Madon (-2), Salim Azmi (+2), Dhruv Pal Godara (+3) and Simran Shergill (+5).

In team Dynamix Achievers the polo players are Zeeshan Merchant (-2), Chris Mackenzie (+6) and Syed Shamsheer Ali (+4)

In team Sternhagen Polo the polo players are Chirag Parekh (-1), Shyam Mehta (0), Kuldeep Singh Rathore (+3) and Manuel Llorente (+6)

In team RD Polo the polo players are Rahul Dwarkadas (0), Mitesh Mehta (0), H.H.Sawai Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur (+4) and Abhimanyu Pathak (+4)

In the first match of the tournament Casper West and Nicolas Scortichini served as the umpires while Shamsheer Ali was the referee.

In the first chukker, Dhruv Pal Godara opened the scoring to give Madon Polo the lead. Dhruv Pal Godara scored once again to double Madon Polo's lead. In the second half of the first chukker, Siddhant Sharma scored a goal with a rewarded penalty from 60 yards for Mayfair Polo. The scoreline at the end of the first chukker was Madon Polo - Mayfair Polo (2 - 1).

In the second chukker, Siddhant Sharma scored again from a penalty to level the scores. Daniel Otamendi, continuing his great form scored to give Mayfair Polo the lead for the first time in the game. After some sublime passing from Mayfair Polo, Siddhant Sharma scored the fourth goal for his team. In the second half of the chukker, Siddhant Sharma scored once again, this time from a beautiful air shot. At the end of the chukker, the scoreline was Mayfair Polo - Madon Polo (5-2).

In the third chukker, Jayvirsinh Gohil scored two back-to-back goals for Mayfair Polo to further stretch their lead. Daniel Otamendi displayed tremendous skill again to control the ball in the air and put it past the goal line. The scoreline at the end of the chukker was Mayfair Polo- Madon Polo (8-2).

In the fourth chukker, Simran Shergill scored the third goal for his team to keep the comeback hopes alive. Salim Azmi scored the fourth goal for Madon Polo. Deep in the second half of the chukker Dhruv Pal Godara scored from a 60-yard penalty to keep his team in the fight. Mayfair Polo responded quickly through Anay Shah who made it nine goals for his team. Mayfair Polo won the game with a scoreline of 9-5.

Final scoreline: Mayfair Polo 9 (Anay Shah - 1, Jayvirsinh Gohil - 2, Siddhat Sharma - 4, Daniel Otamendi - 2) beat Madon Polo 5 (Ziyad Madon - 0, Salim Azmi - 1, Dhruv Pal Goadara - 3, Simran Shergill - 1). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)