Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly black marketing tickets of the World Cup cricket semi final between India and New Zealand to be played in Mumbai's Wankhede stadium on Wednesday, a police official said.

Akash Kothari was held from his home in Malad in the northern part of the metropolis by a team of JJ police station, he said.

As per Whatsapp messages circulating in various groups, the tickets were being sold in the range of Rs 27,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh, the official said.

"He was selling the tickets at four to five times its original cost. He has been charged for cheating and other offences under sections 420 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code," the official said.

A probe is underway to find out from where he procured these tickets and to see if more people are involved in the racket.

