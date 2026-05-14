Sports News | Manchester City Extend Premier League Race with 3-0 Win over Crystal Palace

Manchester [UK], May 14 (ANI): Manchester City continued their Premier League title race for another week, securing a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

With this win, Manchester City has closed the gap further with table toppers Arsenal, with 77 points to their name as compared to The Gunners' 79 points. Both sides have two more matches to go, and the next week could determine who gets the silverware.

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If Mikel Arteta's side manages to win their remaining two games and they stay perfect till May 24, City will not be able to catch up with Arsenal's tally even if they win both their matches. The Pep Guardiola-managed side would be praying that their rivals fumble somewhere in their final two fixtures against Burnley and Crystal Palace.

Antoine Semenyo opened the goal tally for City in the 32nd minute, courtesy of an assist from Phil Foden, who produced a genius flick which found Semenyo, and the strike delivered a neat finish into the bottom corner of the goal.

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Eight minutes later, it was Omar Marmoush who got another assist from Foden, as he latched onto a cross that Foden touched into his path, before swivelling and cleverly beating Dean Henderson to produce a fine finish.

After the second half, both teams made changes, aiming to manage the workload of key players ahead of marquee clashes with City set to play Chelsea in the FA Cup final in three days, and Palace will be playing in the UEFA Conference League final at the end of the month.

In the 84th minute, it was Rayan Cherki who gave a pass to Savinho, and he scored a late third goal.

Following the match, Guardiola expressed his happiness with Foden's performance, saying, as quoted by Sky Sports, "These types of games against a low block, they defend so well, you need quality, spark, talent. Something that is not in the tactical board, not in the meeting, not in the training."

"Phil receives the ball in small spaces and creates something. The good players deliver; I am pleased for him."

"This is a position he is not used to, as a holding midfielder. But I saw in the last game against Brentford that he was outstanding. He helped in that position. And then close the box, Phil is completely unique," he signed off. (ANI)

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