Today's IPL Match Live: Check Indian Premier League 2026 Schedule for May 14

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 continues its northern leg on Thursday, 14 May, as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) host the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium. While the hosts are desperately seeking a victory to solidify their position in the top four, the visitors are playing to avoid finishing at the bottom of the table following their early elimination from the playoff race. You Can Follow Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Scorecard here.

The match at the high-altitude venue marks a critical juncture for the Punjab franchise, which currently sits in fourth place but faces stiff competition from chasing teams.

Today's IPL 2026 Match Details and Timing

The PBKS vs MI IPL 2026, match 58 of the season, is scheduled for an evening start (7:30 PM IST). Punjab Kings enter this home fixture under significant pressure. Despite a strong start to the season, Shreyas Iyer’s side has recently suffered a dip in form, losing their last four matches. With 13 points from 11 games, a win tonight is essential to keep their playoff destiny in their own hands.

The Dharamshala pitch traditionally offers assistance to seamers due to the cooler evening temperatures and the altitude. Punjab will rely heavily on their pace attack, led by Arshdeep Singh, to exploit these conditions against a Mumbai batting line-up that has struggled for consistency throughout the campaign. Will Hardik Pandya Play in PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 Match?.

For the Mumbai Indians, the 2026 season has been mathematically concluded in terms of qualification. Currently in ninth place with only six points, the five-time champions are focused on squad assessment and finishing the season on a positive note.

The team will likely continue under the leadership of stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav. Regular captain Hardik Pandya remains a doubtful starter as he continues his recovery from back spasms in Mumbai. The management may use this fixture to provide opportunities to younger players like Naman Dhir and Nehal Wadhera as they begin planning for the 2027 cycle. IPL 2026: CSK Rope In Macneil Norohna As Injury Replacement For Ramakrishna Ghosh.

Today's IPL Match

Feature Details Fixture Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Date Thursday, 14 May 2026 Kick-off Time 19:30 IST / 14:00 GMT Venue HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala PBKS Standing 4th Place (13 Points) MI Standing 9th Place (6 Points - Eliminated) Live Streaming (India) JioHotstar TV Broadcast (India) Star Sports Network

Where To Watch Today's IPL Matches?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network, with coverage available in multiple regional languages. Digital streaming is accessible exclusively via the JioHotstar app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).