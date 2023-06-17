Amritsar, Jun 17 (PTI) Heigrujam Daya Devi scored twice in the second half after Dangmei Grace's opening goal, as Manipur beat Maharashtra 3-1 in their Group B match of the Senior Women National Football Championship, here on Saturday.

In the other two group matches, Bengal blanked Himachal Pradesh 4-0 and Haryana got the better of Railways by 2-1 margin.

For Maharashtra, Arya More scored the only goal for her side in the first half of the contest played at the Guru Nanak Dev University ground here.

Manipur took the lead through Grace, who hit the target in the 24th minute.

Maharashtra managed to equalise 10 minutes later through a goal from More and fought well for the remainder of the first half.

However, soon after play resumed in the second half, Manipur's Devi scored her first and the team's second goal in the 47th minute.

Devi continued her good show as she scored once again seven minutes later to give her side the match-winning lead of 3-1.

Maharashtra will look to bounce back when they face Haryana in their next match on Sunday.

